ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -An emergency room doctor is back with her family after living in a recreational vehicle for a year to protect them from COVID-19.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn bought the RV when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works shifts at the hospital.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home...
Dr. Tiffany Osborn was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home after living in a RV for a year.(KMOV via CNN Newsource)

“I had the same concerns every health care provider had, which was one, am I going to infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?” Osborn said.

Osborn used to work three weeks straight so that way she could isolate, get tested, and spend a few days with her family before returning to work.

She was recently vaccinated against COVID-19 and has moved back in her own home.

