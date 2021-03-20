Advertisement

FAFSA filings down locally and nationwide

By Kayla Molander
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Perrysburg, Ohio (WTVG) - One year ago, high school seniors were preparing for life after graduation, unaware that everything was about to change. This year’s seniors are also getting ready for their next steps, but these students know all about the pandemic and distance learning.

So how is this affecting college admissions? New numbers from the Department of Education could offer some insight.

Graduating seniors intending to go to college are encouraged to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, to get financial assistance. As of March 5th, the number of students nationwide filling out the FAFSA this year is down more than 9% compared to this time last year. This could indicate that there may be fewer college-bound seniors.

“That’s scary because it really is a big concern for the colleges, because does that mean the students aren’t planning to go to college at all?” asks Perrysburg High School college advisor Lindsay Czech.

Perrysburg beat the odds, with 44 more students filing the FAFSA this year than last - an 18% increase.

“Here at Perrysburg, we have awesome people to help coordinate, our college advisor and stuff like that, so I’ve been able to ask a lot of questions,” says college-bound senior Olivia Fenneken.

But the senior yellow jackets are not without their pandemic struggles.

“At first I didn’t know if I was even going to apply to more than one school because if it was not going to be in-person, I was not going to pay the extra money to go somewhere different,” says Ally Sherman, who is also heading off to college in the fall.

Students do still have until the end of June to file their FAFSA, so those numbers could change. In the meantime, it’s clear that the graduating seniors are grappling with what to do next year.

“From the college side, from the student side, there’s certainly been a lot of uncertainty,” says Czech.

If students choosing not to attend college next year end up never going at all, that could have long-term effects on the workforce for decades to come.

You can explore the data in-depth yourself on the FAFSA data website.

The table below includes data on some public schools in the area.

School / DistrictFAFSA submitted as of 3/5/2021FAFSA submitted as of 3/5/2020% change
Anthony Wayne High School205218-6.0
Bowling Green High School127137-7.3
Maumee High School8480+5
Ottawa Hills High School5447+14.9
Perrysburg High School283239+18.4
Springfield High School9795+2.0
Whitmer High School157189-16.9
Sylvania Schools310338-8.3
Northview High School183189-3.2
Southview High School127149-14.8
Toledo Public Schools*310390-20.5
Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo<59n/a
Bowsher High School6588-26.1
Jones Leadership Academy11110
Rogers High School3235-8.6
Jesup W. Scott High School**2249-55.1
Toledo Early College High School2228-21.4
Toledo Technology Academy High School2417+41.2
Waite High School3544-20.5
Woodward High School2430-20

*TPS numbers reflect the schools listed, with the exception of Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo

**Scott High School 2020 graduating class received the HOPE scholarship in January 2020. Scott’s 2021 seniors did not receive the HOPE scholarship until March 10, 2021.

