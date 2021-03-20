Advertisement

Four people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo

Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car crash in Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 3a.m. at the intersection of Hill Ave. and North Fearing Blvd.

According to police, the driver lost control and drove through a fence, and then flipped the vehicle on its side.

Four people were inside that vehicle and two needed to be extricated by first responders. All four people were taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

Their condition is not known.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

