Advertisement

Hackers threaten to makes emails public

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hackers are back at it trying to get a hold of your personal information unless you pay them money. This time they’re ready to release all your emails to the world. Servers locally may be vulnerable.

Hackers trying to get into your computer is nothing new. They’re smart, though, as protections get better so do they.

“The level is attack is getting more sophisticated. It used to be they would encrypt your stuff and then they ask you to get it back. Everyone got wise to that so they started keeping backup. ‘I don’t need to pay you to encrypt it, I’ll just restore my backup,’” said Jason Slagle of CNWR, IT Consultants.

Slagle says hackers are using vulnerabilities in Microsoft networks not only to steal email and their contents but now they’re threatening to release the emails publicly. Especially sensitive company and business information.

“They’re extorting you. they’re saying ok you’re not going to pay us to get your data back because you have backups, then you’re going to pay us to not release all of your emails to the world,” said Slagle.

It’s a nationwide issue happening in Microsoft exchange servers and Office 365. There is an update from Microsoft that can close the loophole but there’s a catch.

“Unfortunately if you’ve already been compromised it won’t fix it, it will just stop you from being compromised in the future,” said Slagle.

If a hacker threatens you, experts say don’t pay them. Call the authorities or your IT department.

“Gone are the days that you can treat your computer and your network as a toaster oven and just replace it when it breaks. the threat actors are getting a lot more sophisticated,” said Slagle.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The High Level Bridge was closed Thursday night, March 18, after a woman climbed the northeast...
Rescue crews save woman who climbed Toledo bridge for Instagram selfie
Braylen Noble
Coroner’s Office unable to find manner of death for Braylen Noble
Some residents in East Toledo fear a child will get hurt at one of the several railroad...
East Toledo children crawling through stopped trains blocking path home from school
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled for this weekend in Lucas County
Two charged with possession of meth in Findlay drug bust.
Two arrested in Thursday morning drug bust

Latest News

Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to...
Schools welcome social distancing switch, from 6 feet down to 3 feet
Nationwide, FAFSA filings have fallen 9% since this time last year.
FAFSA filings down locally and nationwide
UAW members, families take part in closed vaccination group
Ternion Training and Education Center offers more than a half dozen programs.
Toledo has a new training and education center to help resident gain employable skills