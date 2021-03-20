Metroparks Meetup: TPS and Metroparks provide a natural fit for each other

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It may appear a bit hidden off of Elmer Street in west Toledo, but the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo holds a variety of plants, animals and opportunities.

“The students are always practicing and developing skills to prepare them for a career in natural resources, and we spend very little time just sitting in the classroom,” says Laura Kubiak, wildlife and sustainability instructor at the academy. “It’s much more hands-on, where students are building these habitats, researching on a daily basis, and are completely responsible for running the lab.”

Not only do students help build and maintain the habitats in an indoor/outdoor setting, they’ve got a great outdoor setting just on the other side of the fence. “My students and I really appreciate our collaboration with Metroparks Toledo,” says Kubiak. “Between Toledo Botanical Garden, the Natural Science Technology Center and Hawkins STEM Elementary, we are one inclusive STEM environment.”

Scott Carpenter, spokesperson for Metroparks Toledo, gives full marks for their collaboration: “What they do in this building really is to create future conservation leaders, citizens, voters and perhaps Metroparks employees. The cooperation between us is just... natural!”

That cross-pollination includes colorful photo prints lining the walls of the student-run lab -- as Kubiak describes them: “Pictures of wildlife both near and far, interpretive educational signs, and nature art of beautiful landscapes of our Metroparks. Not only does it brighten up the lab space, but it also is an inviting space for the students to get a closer look at the wildlife and landscapes, to care a little more and get outside.”

Some of these photos were taken by Art Weber, a Metroparks staple we’ve featured on a previous Meetup -- though Ohio children’s author David Fitzsimmons also contributed. “[David] uses these photos very effectively to create award-winning books, and he was generous enough to donate these,” says Carpenter. “Metroparks retiree Karen Hugh really came up with the idea, and went ‘Why are these photos sitting in storage, when they could be here making an impression on these young students?’”

The collaboration doesn’t stop there, from tracking the local turtle population in the parks to planting native species: “We’re participating in a project where we will raise and grow native plants,” explains Kubiak, “then plant them at Oak Openings at a habitat restoration site.”

These bright young minds will even have one more contribution to their budding careers in the environmental sciences. “Our students will actually be earning an industry credential called the Certified Interpretive Guide, through our Metroparks staff,” offers Kubiak. “They’ll be able to interpret and explain what’s happening in the environment through public speaking skills. Ultimately, we’re changing kids’ lives to empower them to go into careers that are making a difference, and becoming environmental problem-solvers.”

