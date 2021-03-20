Advertisement

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney dies at 84

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Glynn Lunney, a legendary flight director for NASA, has died at the age of 84.

Lunney was the lead flight director for Apollo 7, the first Apollo mission with a crew. He also was the lead director of Apollo 10, which was a dress rehearsal for the first moon landing.

Lunney served as flight director for several other missions, including Apollo 13.

Key actions by him and others helped to save astronauts onboard that flight after their spacecraft became disabled on the way to the moon.

Lunney’s NASA career also included work on the Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs.

He retired from NASA in 1985 and worked in the private industry for another ten years.

Lunney received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his part in the Apollo 13 mission operations team.

