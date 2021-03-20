Overturned semi partially blocks NB I-75 near Collingwood in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of I-75 in Toledo is blocked due to an overturned semi Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, three lanes are partially blocked on NB I-75 near Collingwood in Toledo.

Toledo Police say a semi lost control on the highway just before 10a.m. The driver of the semi was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

