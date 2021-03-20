Advertisement

Overturned semi partially blocks NB I-75 near Collingwood in Toledo

I-75 northbound is closed near Collingwood in Toledo.
I-75 northbound is closed near Collingwood in Toledo.(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A stretch of I-75 in Toledo is blocked due to an overturned semi Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, three lanes are partially blocked on NB I-75 near Collingwood in Toledo.

Toledo Police say a semi lost control on the highway just before 10a.m. The driver of the semi was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 13abc for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The High Level Bridge was closed Thursday night, March 18, after a woman climbed the northeast...
Rescue crews save woman who climbed Toledo bridge for Instagram selfie
Four people sent to hospital after crash on Hill and Fearing.
One dead, three injured after crash in Toledo
An OHGO traffic camera shows a closure on I-475 SB at Hill Ave.
I-475 SB reopens following four car accident
Toledo Humane Society
GRAPHIC: Toledo Humane Society searching for owner of severely neglected dog
William Bruck and his wife surprised their kids at school today
Local soldier surprises his children after serving overseas for nearly a year

Latest News

Four people sent to hospital after crash on Hill and Fearing.
One dead, three injured after crash in Toledo
COVID-19 variants spreading in Michigan
COVID-19 variants spreading in Michigan
As of Friday, more than 1.5 million Ohioans have completed their coronavirus vaccination...
13abc Vaccine Tracker: 3/19
Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to...
Schools welcome social distancing switch, from 6 feet down to 3 feet