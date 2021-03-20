Advertisement

Schools welcome social distancing switch, from 6 feet down to 3 feet

Published: Mar. 19, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Getting the greenlight for moving desks closer together will make re-opening classrooms to full-time in-person learning much easier for school districts.

The CDC changed their guidelines, trading the six-foot rule, now ubiquitous in the coronavirus pandemic, for a much more doable three feet.

Springfield schools go full-time on April 6.

“We want people to be excited, but then still calm and controlled as we do this project which appears like we’re opening up almost for the first time ever,” said superintendent Matt Geha. “3 feet is quite a bit. If you look at some of those things we did prior to COVID, some of those things like the cafeteria were zero feet, classrooms were 1 to 3 feet. So for us to go down to 3 feet creates an area to bring a lot of our kids back.”

Of course, masks, hand washing and other social distancing measures will remain in place.

