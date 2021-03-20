UAW members, families take part in closed vaccination group

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health and the UAW are partnering on a large closed pod COVID Vaccination clinic.

It’s being held at the UAW Hall on Ashland Avenue in Toledo.

UAW members and their family members will be able to get their vaccines in line with the Governor’s guidelines.

That means people older than 40 will be able to get the vaccine along with people who have pre-existing medical conditions like heart disease, obesity, COPD, cancer, and kidney disease.

The larger closed vaccine pods are part of the strategy to reduce the crowds at the mass vaccination site in Maumee at the Lucas County Rec Center.

There will be a second vaccine clinic at the end of the month at the same UAW Hall on Ashland.

