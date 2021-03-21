2020 The Lost Year: Consulting firm helps guide restaurants through pandemic

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - For many restaurants, trying to keep up with the rules during the pandemic has been like trying to hit a target that’s still moving. Some owners have called in experts to help them stay ahead of the curve.

For example, Social in Perrysburg already contracted with consulting firm SatPo for professional guidance before the COVID pandemic prompted state-mandated protocols. The owner of Social, Bruce Gradkowski, says that partnership helped his business stay open and prepare for the future.

“We’ve had to adapt. We’ve had to add different policies and procedures,” says Gradkowski. “So, that has helped us stay on the cutting edge.”

Joe Shamy and Terry Kretz head up SatPo. They bring decades of combined experience to the restaurant consulting firm.

“We had to navigate with closing down restaurants and how to get them reopened for just carryout only,” explains Kretz, Vice President and C.E.O. of SatPo, which stands for Satisfaction Plus.

“And we help to build teams to make restaurants more profitable, to have better sales, to have better teamwork, to have systems that will protect restaurants throughout all the ups and downs,” adds Shamy, Owner and President of SatPo.

