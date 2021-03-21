Advertisement

2020 The Lost Year: Delivery Service

Local delivery company helped carry restaurants through COVID-19 restrictions
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - You’ve heard of DoorDash and Uber Eats, but have you heard of Dine In Delivery?

The locally owned delivery service is based in Bedford Twp., MI. During the past 12 months, it has proven to be a lifeline for some restaurants.

During the pandemic, Forest View Lanes in Bedford Twp., MI, focused on carryout and delivery.
During the pandemic, Forest View Lanes in Bedford Twp., MI, focused on carryout and delivery.(Tony Geftos)

In Michigan, as of March 2021, restaurants are once again allowed to open indoor dining with reduced capacity. That’s after a statewide order shut them down twice, once during the Spring of 2020 and again over the Winter holidays into early 2021.

“Over the course of the pandemic, while we were shut down, and while we had no operations, carryout and delivery really helped keep our employees employed,” says Rich Kenny, owner of Forest View Lanes.

Forest View Lanes is a restaurant and a bowling alley hit by the COVID-19 restrictions in...
Forest View Lanes is a restaurant and a bowling alley hit by the COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan.(Tony Geftos)

Forest View Lanes, like so many other restaurants, started packaging food to go. Much of that food was delivered through the locally owned service Dine In Delivery.

“I only do local restaurants. I don’t do fast food. I don’t do chains. I’m here for the local guys,” explains Sonya Ward, owner of Dine In Delivery. “I feel horrible for the restaurants. I’ve sat with restaurant owners and they’ve went through a really hard time.”

During the past year, as more people stayed home, Dine In Delivery took off. The company has tripled in size since the start of the pandemic. For a look at the service area and the restaurants who use Dine In Delivery, click HERE.

