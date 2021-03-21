3/21: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We’re leading off the new week on the warm side, with Monday’s highs pushing the 70s with continued sunshine and dry air in place... though our 2nd-driest March on record (so far) will see a change. A round of light rain moves in late Tuesday/Wednesday, though the bulk of any rain expected this week will likely arrive Thursday and last through the better part of Friday morning -- while temperatures tumble back to the 50s by next weekend.

