3/21: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
At/near 70 through Wednesday; rain returns midweek
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We’re leading off the new week on the warm side, with Monday’s highs pushing the 70s with continued sunshine and dry air in place... though our 2nd-driest March on record (so far) will see a change. A round of light rain moves in late Tuesday/Wednesday, though the bulk of any rain expected this week will likely arrive Thursday and last through the better part of Friday morning -- while temperatures tumble back to the 50s by next weekend.
