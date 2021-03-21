Early morning shooting on Whiteford Rd. in Sylvania Twp.

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation into an early morning shooting is underway after neighbors along Whiteford Rd. near Valencia report hearing an argument and gunshots.

It happened at about 5:00 AM Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Sylvania Township. Officers confirm to 13abc one person was shot.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm they are assisting Sylvania Township Police with an incident. During the 6:00 AM hour, Whiteford Rd. was closed to traffic between Monroe St. and Sylvania Ave.

At about 6:10 AM, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations arrived.

13abc will continue to bring you updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.