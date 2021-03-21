Advertisement

Person hospitalized after shooting on Toledo’s east side

The shooting happened Saturday evening
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
By Christina Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Toledo’s east side. Officers received a call of a person shot in the 900 block of Rogers in Toledo.

Firefighters confirm with 13abc that one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The identity of the person shot or the victim’s condition has not been released.

Toledo Police officers were on the scene near Earl Street and Leach in the Weiler Homes Saturday evening around 7:00. The circumstances the shooting have not been released by police.

