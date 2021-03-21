Person hospitalized after shooting on Toledo’s east side

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on Toledo’s east side. Officers received a call of a person shot in the 900 block of Rogers in Toledo.

Firefighters confirm with 13abc that one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The identity of the person shot or the victim’s condition has not been released.

Toledo Police officers were on the scene near Earl Street and Leach in the Weiler Homes Saturday evening around 7:00. The circumstances the shooting have not been released by police.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.