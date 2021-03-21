TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue teams rescued an unconscious man from a pond Sunday morning. It happened at Anderson Lake off S. Holland-Sylvania road just after 7:30 a.m.

Crews on the scene say divers pulled the man from the water and was taken by life squad to a nearby hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

