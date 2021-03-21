Advertisement

Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo teenager has died and two others were injured following a police chase that ended in a crash.

Toledo police officers tried to pull over a car with three teenagers in it Saturday night when the driver took off heading northwest on Monroe Street. After turning westbound on Bancroft Street, the driver lost control and the car slid sideways into a building.

They were all taken to the hospital but the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old male, was pronounced dead. The other two teenagers in the car were treated for their injuries but their conditions are unknown at this time.

