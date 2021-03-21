Advertisement

Two men arrested in attempt to steal catalytic converters

Catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter theft(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were arrested overnight for allegedly taking Catalytic converters off cars in a Toledo Auto Zone parking lot, according to Toledo Police.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday in the Auto Zone parking lot on N Reynolds Road. Known suspects Carl Henry and Jon Potter were booked into the Lucas County Jail, both facing vandalism and obstructing official business charges.

Potter is facing an additional charge of possessing criminal tools.

Henry is also facing theft and failure to control charges.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people sent to hospital after crash on Hill and Fearing.
One dead, three injured after crash in Toledo
Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road

Latest News

Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long provides an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting.
Officer-involved shooting presser
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side