Two men arrested in attempt to steal catalytic converters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were arrested overnight for allegedly taking Catalytic converters off cars in a Toledo Auto Zone parking lot, according to Toledo Police.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday in the Auto Zone parking lot on N Reynolds Road. Known suspects Carl Henry and Jon Potter were booked into the Lucas County Jail, both facing vandalism and obstructing official business charges.

Potter is facing an additional charge of possessing criminal tools.

Henry is also facing theft and failure to control charges.

