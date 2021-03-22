Advertisement

11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested

Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Restraint of 11 National Guard Soldiers, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Impersonating a Public Servant, and Interference with Texas Military Forces.(Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Arizona man has been arrested after he cut off and held at gunpoint a caravan of National Guardsmen transporting COVID-19 vaccines to Matador, Texas around 7 a.m. Monday morning, according to Idalou Police.

Larry Harris, of Wilcox, Arizona, is accused of following three National Guardsmen vans from Love’s Travel Station on East Regis Street in Lubbock to about two miles east of Idalou. Police say Harris attempted multiple times to run the vans off of the roadway. He then turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 62/82 and stopped the vans.

He then pointed a gun at an unarmed National Guardsman, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles and ordered the rest of the unarmed guardsmen out of their vehicles at gunpoint.

Harris told police he thought the people in the vans had kidnapped a woman and child. All 11 of the guardsmen were in uniform.

When police arrived on the scene, Harris was in possession of a loaded Colt 1911 pistol .45 Caliber. He had an additional loaded magazine on his person and another loaded magazine in his truck, police say.

The Idalou officers took Harris into custody without further incident.

Harris was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint of 11 National Guard Soldiers, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a Public Servant, and interference with Texas Military Forces. The Idalou Police Department is currently investigating this incident. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

None of the Guardsmen were injured and none of them were armed.

“Mr. Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed. This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsmen with a loaded weapon when the Idalou Officers arrived on scene. We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt,” said Eric Williams, Idalou Police Chief.

