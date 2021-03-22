3/22: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Our warmest temperatures of the year so far will get close to a repeat performance Tuesday! Highs near 70 will persist leading up to the midweek, where things get more rainy (and windy). Light rain will move in by early Wednesday, though the bulk of any showers are expected Thursday. So far, at least a half-inch is expected through Friday AM, though most of us will receive at least 1″. Temperatures will take a tumble as well: 60s Thursday, 50s leading into the weekend, and possibly only making the upper 40s Sunday.

