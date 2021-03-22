Advertisement

Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers...
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at half time of an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Lakers, Friday, April 6, 2012, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as “THE superstar of his era,” adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport

Latest News

Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly...
11 National Guardsmen transporting vaccines held at gunpoint in West Texas, suspect arrested
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
14th juror seated for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US data shows AstraZeneca vaccine effective for all adults
The Toledo skyline as seen from Erie and Lafayette.
Toledo outlines how it will spend $188 million from American Rescue Plan