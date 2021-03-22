Advertisement

Georgia spa shooting suspect removed from church membership

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The suspected metro Atlanta spa shooter has been removed as a member of his church.

On Sunday, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, released a statement saying that Robert Aaron Long had been banished from their congregation.

The church said Long’s removal was necessary because his alleged crimes are in direct contradiction to their biblical beliefs and church bylaws.

The statement said Long could no longer be considered a member “since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

The church said no blame can be placed upon the victims, and that Long alone is responsible for his “evil actions.”

Crabapple First Baptist said its congregation is praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

The church said it deeply regrets the fear and pain Asian-Americans are feeling because of Long’s “inexcusable” actions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014, file photo, New York City police officer David Afanador leaves...
Police: Embattled NYPD officer fired gun at Atlantic Ocean
Lawmakers take up federal spending priorities on Capitol Hill.
Democrats, Republicans diverge on federal spending priorities
People view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl