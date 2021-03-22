Ohio vaccine providers can schedule all Ohioans 16 and older effective immediately

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday he’s allowing COVID-19 vaccine providers to schedule appointments for all Ohioans ages 16 and older effective immediately, a week earlier than previously planned.

Vaccine providers with any available time slots for this week or next week can now schedule any Ohio resident ages 16 and older, Gov. DeWine said Monday while touring a vaccine clinic in Youngstown. It’s new guidance DeWine issued to local health departments Monday morning.

“This is a real race and we have to stay on defense,” DeWine said of the vaccine rollout. “We know the more Ohioans we get vaccinated makes it more difficult for the virus to move forward.”

The sooner-than-expected eligibility expansion comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plateauing after weeks of a downward trend, signaling concern for possible case spikes. It’s a trend seen in neighboring states, with Michigan and West Virginia recording significant upticks in cases.

“The more Ohioans who get the vaccine, the more we’ll drive this virus down and the quicker we’ll be able to get back to normal,” DeWine said. “We’ll be able to take the mask off, we’ll be able to do the things that we always want to do.”

He’s set to provide additional information at his press conference this afternoon starting a 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.