How are forecasts made?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All of us are used to getting that daily weather report, but how are forecasts actually created? How does seemingly calm air contain warning signs that clue forecasters in that disaster may strike hours later? It all starts with understanding what is happening right now. That understanding starts with 900 weather balloons that are launched at the same time, twice a day, across the world, sampling the air above our heads.

Rain, wind, temperature, and humidity are measured around the clock at more than 15,000 locations around the globe including buoys on Lake Erie and airports like Toledo Express. Those specialized measurements continue into the air. Another 3,000 mostly commercial aircraft check the temperature and winds in the middle of the jet stream. Satellite and radar fill in the missing gaps.

All of this data equals millions of numbers that feed into atmospheric math equations. These math formulas get complex and too intense to solve by hand, and it isn’t much easier for a T-83 calculator. Instead, it requires super calculators called computer models. These are 10,000 times faster than your home computer and take up two 40 foot rows of space where they are housed in Virginia and Florida.

The answers to those math equations show up as projected weather maps that indicate how the weather may change with time. While computer models help guide forecasters, they also routinely show conflicting weather possibilities. It is the Meteorologist’s job to sort out the bogus data from the most likely scenarios.

That isn’t always an easy feat. The big snowstorm back in February was well forecast by Meteorologists, yet many computer models showed low snow totals less than 48 hours before Northwest Ohio received the biggest snowfall in 109 years.

The last step to the forecast process is watching the clouds, current conditions, and Doppler radar which Meteorologists call “nowcasting.” This is the most critical moment during a severe weather environment and also the same time when the Storm Prediction Center issues tornado and severe thunderstorm watches across the area.

It is worth noting that not all forecasts are created by human Meteorologists. Many free weather apps are generated by raw computer model data, which means they change frequently and overall are not as accurate. The 13abc weather app on the other hand is a free weather app that is updated by human forecasters. This is an important tool during severe weather season, not only to get the forecast, but also to get severe weather, heavy rain, and lightning alerts based on your location.

