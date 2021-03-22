Keeping zoo animals safe during severe weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo houses more than 10,000 individual animals, so getting them to safety ahead of severe weather requires a lot of preparation.

“All the animals that go outside are trained to be able to be brought in as needed for severe weather,” says Jay Hemdal, General Curator at the zoo. Hemdal says everyone on staff has a role in keeping the animals safe and it all starts with knowing the forecast ahead of time.

“There might be cases where, if we know the weather’s pending during the day, we might not let certain animals out that day,” he says.

”All of the dangerous animals are in concrete enclosures that are, certainly, as strong as any of our buildings here,” he continues. “The other animals that might be in barns, those are all rated for appropriate weather for this region. But, when it comes to severe weather, anything can happen.”

To know when the weather will turn severe, we use all kinds of tools and technology. But for the animals, all they need are good old-fashioned instincts.

Koral Stoddard oversees the mammal area at the Toledo Zoo, including the red pandas. She tells 13abc, “When it gets really windy, and when the sky darkens up, they will be waiting at the door for us outside.”

She says that small primates and red pandas are just some of the animals that can sense approaching weather, and it usually starts with a darkening sky and changing wind. But not all species react the same.

“It depends on the species,” explains Stoddard. “So, with red pandas or any cold-weather acclimated animal, it’s not necessarily a deterrent, it’s just kind of something they’ll revel in. But for any animal that is going to seek shelter, then that’s where you’ll see it.”

In fact, the weather doesn’t even have to be severe for zookeepers to take action to keep the animals safe. Extreme cold and heat can put the animals in danger, too.

“High temperature and high humidity can make things worse for animals as well as people,” Hemdal explains.

