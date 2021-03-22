Local horse rescue in need of a new farm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue that helps abused and neglected horses is in need of a new home base. The Voice For Horses Rescue Network currently leases a farm in Wood County. The property is being sold, and the horses have to be moved by July 1st.

The pastures are full of horses that were saved from difficult situations. Through the years, Voice For Horses has taken in dozens of abused and neglected horses. A number of horses have also been saved from being sold to slaughter for their meat. While others came from owners who were no longer able to care for them.

“Each horse has a different personality, and tugs at my heart a different way,” says Voice for Horses President Diana Murphy. “These guys make me laugh, they show me affection, they never judge me. They are my therapy.”

Diana says she has to find a new farm by July, because this property is being sold.

“We love it here, but God has a new plan for us,” says Diana. “We’re looking for a barn and a pasture that is not being used that could be donated to us or that we could lease. We need a place that doesn’t need a lot fixed right away. We’re also looking at the option of land to purchase so we could build a barn and put up pastures.”

But all that will only be possible with the help and generosity of others.

“We depend on the community to help us. We don’t have a lot of money, and the money we do have is used to take care of the horses,” she says. “I am up all night thinking about it. I really can’t sleep thinking about it. I worry and I panic. I know I am supposed to give it to God, but I’m human. These animals depend on me, and I have to do what’s right for them.”

Diana is convinced that she will be able to continue her life’s work and that people will open their hearts and their land to her once-forgotten herd of horses.

There are a lot of different ways you can help. You can donate money, supplies, or land. Diana is hoping to stay close to the current farm in Bowling Green but is willing to consider all options. If you’d like to help out, go the Voice for Horses Rescue Network Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.