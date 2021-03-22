March 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very warm and mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Tuesday will bring a few extra clouds with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. There is a chance for some drizzle Tuesday night. A shower is possible early Wednesday. Otherwise it will be very warm and windy. Highs should again reach the low 70s. Rain is likely with highs in the middle 60s on Thursday. Cooler weather returns on Friday and Saturday. There is a chance of rain on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.