Mass vaccination clinics planned for next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Starting next week anyone age 16 and older that wants a COVID-19 vaccine can sign-up in Ohio. Governor Mike Dewine says the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Across Ohio there are 18 state sponsored long-term vaccination clinics. Lucas county is hosting one of the sites. The week of March 29, the Lucas County Rec Center site will launch. The facility is already in use by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department but this means more vaccines will be on the way and the clinic will remain open for months.

“We are scheduled for a 90 day mission and that could be extended,” says Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski.

The Rec Center site has received Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Zgodzinski says they anticipate a large shipment of Johnson & Johnson in the weeks ahead but he is urging people to take whatever shot is available during their appointment.

You can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Lucas County Health Department. Zgodzinski anticipates as the eligibility increases and everyone 16+ can sign-up there will likely be more demand than supply, at least during the first few weeks.

In an effort to accommodate those that work different shifts, the clinic at the Rec Center will have shifting hours, some days offering early morning and late evening appointments as well as weekend availability.

In Wood County, a mass vaccination clinic is happening for two days on BGSU’s campus. The Perry Field house is serving as a site for thousands of community members, staff, faculty and college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. During the clinic, health officials are expecting to vaccinate upwards of 4,000 people.

BGSU Chief Officer of Health, Ben Batey says all of the appointments were filled within two hours. Additional spots might become available based on the amount of vaccine the county receives. Another clinic for early April is in the works and health leaders are preparing for more as doses of the vaccine arrive.

Batey says there is a push to get college students, who live work and play in close quarters, vaccinated.

“As we look to fall semester even summer and outdoor concerts and activities, we want our students to be able to safely do those things and vaccination is the best way to do that,” says Batey.

The Wood County Health Department opens up vaccine appointments every Friday at noon. That is your best chance to check and try to sign-up.

