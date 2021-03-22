Maumee looks to breathe life back into uptown

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Mayor Richard Carr has big plans for the city, and those are already underway. But the project isn’t universally popular, and may be a bit of a double-edged sword for city leaders.

Mayor Carr says that uptown Maumee is where the city was founded over 200 years ago, and he is working to breathe life back into the heart of the city.

“What young people are saying to me today is that they want an area where they can have their entire family walk uptown, ride their bikes uptown,” says Mayor Carr.

That’s just the beginning of the mayor’s plans. Sketches of the plans include rooftop and outdoor dining, lots of parking, a community building, and green space.

But as with any change, there are growing pains.

“The streets get backed up quite a bit certain times of the day, and people block the intersections even though they say not to,” says Larry Knight, who works on Conant.

Residents have been voicing concerns about traffic congestion since Conant Street was narrowed from four lanes to two in November, a change the city just made permanent. Lights at Illinois and Broadway will be re-timed this week to reduce congestion.

But the point of the project is not to get cars through Uptown, it’s to get them to stop, so people will shop, dine, and gather.

One business owner says he already sees the difference.

“We do really like it. It brings a lot more foot traffic out to the downtown area. we’ve seen a lot more people coming in and out of the businesses and shopping as well,” says Nathan Warren, owner at Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop on Conant.

The next step towards increasing foot traffic is a DORA that city council will vote on April 1st, which the Mayor hopes will attract young families.

“They want this uptown to be a community focal point. Something we can take pride in, and if we don’t do it, and we allow it to deteriorate, then the rest of the city starts to deteriorate as well,” says Mayor Carr.

Anthony Wayne Trail will also be re-done as a part of the project, which should break ground in Spring of 2022, and then take about 18 months to complete.

