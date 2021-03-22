Advertisement

Nature-based training for area teachers this summer

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area teachers can get training and classroom materials this summer to help students learn about the ecological workings of their own backyard. It’s all made possible by the Ohio EPA’s $40,000 funding award to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to promote education about the Oak Openings Region, in partnership with Metroparks Toledo and Lucas County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Hands-on training sessions for primary and secondary teachers in Henry, Wood, and Lucas counties begin June 8th and 9th. Those who sign up will learn how to incorporate local ecology into their lesson plans and receive toolkits with learning materials, along with funding opportunities to bring their students out to area parks next school year. Participants will be asked to follow all COVID-19 health safety measures.

Those interested can register here.

“Exposure to the benefits of nature and engaging teachers and students in conservation ultimately culminates in an appreciation, understanding, and enhanced sense of place,” said Ashlee Decker, the project lead with TNC. “The Oak Openings Region is one of the world’s ‘last great places’ and part of local identity.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport

Latest News

Ohio issuing updated order on assisted living and nursing home visits
The Toledo skyline as seen from Erie and Lafayette.
Toledo outlines how it will spend $188 million from American Rescue Plan
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Ohio surpasses one million COVID-19 cases
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash