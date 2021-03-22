Nature-based training for area teachers this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Area teachers can get training and classroom materials this summer to help students learn about the ecological workings of their own backyard. It’s all made possible by the Ohio EPA’s $40,000 funding award to The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to promote education about the Oak Openings Region, in partnership with Metroparks Toledo and Lucas County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Hands-on training sessions for primary and secondary teachers in Henry, Wood, and Lucas counties begin June 8th and 9th. Those who sign up will learn how to incorporate local ecology into their lesson plans and receive toolkits with learning materials, along with funding opportunities to bring their students out to area parks next school year. Participants will be asked to follow all COVID-19 health safety measures.

Those interested can register here.

“Exposure to the benefits of nature and engaging teachers and students in conservation ultimately culminates in an appreciation, understanding, and enhanced sense of place,” said Ashlee Decker, the project lead with TNC. “The Oak Openings Region is one of the world’s ‘last great places’ and part of local identity.”

