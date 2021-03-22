Ohio issuing updated order on assisted living and nursing home visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is making some changes to assisted living and nursing home guidelines amid the pandemic.

Gov. DeWine announced Monday that these facilities are now required to allow visitors as long as there are no mitigating circumstances to restrict the rules, like COVID-19 outbreaks within the homes. The state altered health orders in previous weeks to give individual facilities the option to restart visitation; this change requires it.

Additional changes include allowing vaccinated residents to physically touch visitors and reinstating visits in private rooms. Previous guidelines required visitation in a separate, designated space. The facilities will now have to allow at least 30 minutes for a visit.

The state is also implementing new testing guidelines for assisted living and nursing home staff members. Vaccinated staff will be tested once weekly and unvaccinated staff will be tested twice weekly.

“We must continue regularly testing for the virus,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s just good science, and it will help us identify cases early and prevent the spread. Further, if COVID is controlled, that means less disruption to visitation.”

