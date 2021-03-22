Ohio surpasses one million COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio passed a grim milestone Monday as more than one million residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The cumulative tally is compiled by the Ohio Department of Health. Of the one million recorded coronavirus cases in Ohio, more than 18,000 people have died from the virus to date.

Gov. DeWine said it’s a milestone he didn’t want to hit but it’s the reality of where we are.

“The good news is that there’s a lot of us who now have the immunity and don’t even know they had it,” DeWine said. “The fact a lot of Ohioans have had it is not good... but we have a number of Ohioans who clearly have some immunity at this point.”

This comes as the state ramps up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Gov. DeWine announced this morning he is now allowing vaccine providers to schedule appointments for Ohio residents ages 16 and older, a week sooner than previously planned.

“The quicker you get it, the quicker we’re going to get out of this,” DeWine said of COVID-19 vaccines.

