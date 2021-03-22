LIVE: Police responding to active shooter situation at Boulder supermarket
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police reported an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket Monday afternoon.
NOTE: The live feed may contain graphic content.
A large police presence surrounded the grocery store off of Table Mesa Drive off of Highway 93.
Police were asking people to avoid the area and declared it an “active shooter” situation just before 3 p.m.
