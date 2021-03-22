Advertisement

LIVE: Police responding to active shooter situation at Boulder supermarket

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police reported an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket Monday afternoon.

NOTE: The live feed may contain graphic content.

A large police presence surrounded the grocery store off of Table Mesa Drive off of Highway 93.

Police were asking people to avoid the area and declared it an “active shooter” situation just before 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Dogs rescued from Chine meat trade
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive at Toledo Express Airport

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Colo.
The rescue is looking for a new farm
Local horse rescue in need of a new farm
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
0322_Colorado Active Shooter_CNN
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.
Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns