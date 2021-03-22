LIVE: Police responding to active shooter situation at Boulder supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police reported an active shooter at a King Soopers supermarket Monday afternoon.

NOTE: The live feed may contain graphic content.

A large police presence surrounded the grocery store off of Table Mesa Drive off of Highway 93.

Police were asking people to avoid the area and declared it an “active shooter” situation just before 3 p.m.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.