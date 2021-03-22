Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers announced Monday that country superstars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline a two-day Bash on the Bay in August.

Shelton will headline the concert on Aug. 25, and Urban will take the stage at the Put-In-Bay Airport on Aug. 26.

“To get just one of these two performers to headline the event would have been great. Both is almost unheard of,” said event organizer, Tim Niese. “This will help make this year’s Bash on the Bay the biggest and most successful Bash ever.”

Shelton will be joined by Runaway June, Cale Dodds, John King, and Cumberland Run on Wednesday. The next night, Urban will be joined by Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes, Cory Farley, and The Outliers.

Bash on the Bay 4! August 25 Blake Shelton Runaway June Cale Dodd John King Cumberland Run August 26 Keith... Posted by Bash on the Bay on Monday, March 22, 2021

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through eTix.com. Visit bashonthebay.com for more information.

If the event is canceled for any COVID-related reasons, refunds will be issued for all tickets.

