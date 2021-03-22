Advertisement

Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns

According to Delaney, he is taking another job and has chosen to step down.
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney has stepped down from his position, he confirmed to 13abc on Monday.

According to Delaney, he is taking another job and has chosen to step down. He had originally planned to make the announcement at Tuesday’s agenda meeting, but had to alter his plans. He is no longer serving in public office.

