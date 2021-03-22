Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney has stepped down from his position, he confirmed to 13abc on Monday.

According to Delaney, he is taking another job and has chosen to step down. He had originally planned to make the announcement at Tuesday’s agenda meeting, but had to alter his plans. He is no longer serving in public office.

