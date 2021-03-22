Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Twp. Police confirm one person was shot along Whiteford Rd. Sunday, March 21, 2021
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Twp.
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
TFRD water rescue
TFRD rescues man from water off Holland-Sylvania Road
One person was shot near Rogers Street in Toledo Saturday night.
Man dies after shooting on Toledo’s east side
Four people sent to hospital after crash on Hill and Fearing.
One dead, three injured after crash in Toledo

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami Beach curfew aims to shut down Spring Break partying
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book
National Drug Awareness Week
National Drug Awareness Week
Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay