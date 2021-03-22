Two organizations hosting food distribution events in Toledo on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two organizations are hosting food distribution events today in Toledo.

“Standing Together Against Real Slavery,” or STARS, is holding an open house and food giveaway from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today in the parking lot across from 2230 Collingwood Blvd.

STARS organizers will give out sandwiches, chips, and food boxes. For more information, call 419-280-2451.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is also holding two food box distributions today.

One is at the Belmont warehouse from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and another is at the Delta Assembly of God from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Both are drive-thru events.

Pre-registration is required for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank distributions. Either visit this link or call 419-242-5000, ext. 204.

