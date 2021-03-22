Advertisement

Two organizations hosting food distribution events in Toledo on Monday

The organization is seeing an increase in the need for help putting food on the table
(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two organizations are hosting food distribution events today in Toledo.

“Standing Together Against Real Slavery,” or STARS, is holding an open house and food giveaway from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today in the parking lot across from 2230 Collingwood Blvd.

STARS organizers will give out sandwiches, chips, and food boxes. For more information, call 419-280-2451.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is also holding two food box distributions today.

One is at the Belmont warehouse from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and another is at the Delta Assembly of God from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Both are drive-thru events.

Pre-registration is required for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank distributions. Either visit this link or call 419-242-5000, ext. 204.

