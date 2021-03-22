USPS hiring for Toledo, surrounding areas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Postal Services is hiring 100 positions for City Carrier Assistant positions in Toledo and the surrounding areas.

These positions perform mail delivery, mail processing, or a combination of such duties as required. Starting salary is $17.29 per hour. Applicants must be 18 years of age or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Available jobs are listed on our website www.usps.com/careers. After completing the online application, applicants should click the save tab. Then be sure to electronically submit the online job application. The Postal Service encourages applicants to check our website regularly to keep up with the changes in position openings.

There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Free information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online at http://usps.com/careers.

