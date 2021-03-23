Advertisement

3/23: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warm/windy Wednesday; over 1″ rain possible thru Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our warm (though calm) weather pattern is starting to see a change. Wednesday’s winds could top 40 mph in a few cases, with spotty showers in the morning and near sunset. Much more rain will arrive by Thursday afternoon, with at least 1″ of rain likely for Toledo (slightly higher localized amounts north of the state line). A cooling trend will take hold -- 60s Thursday, 50s Friday/Saturday -- with two more rounds of gusty winds Friday night and Sunday.

