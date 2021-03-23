Authorities investigating high-speed pursuit that left Toledo teen dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are continuing to investigate how a 15-year-old Scott High School student died and two other teenagers injured during a high-speed pursuit on Saturday night.

Nasir Islam and two other teens, ages 15 and 14, were involved in a crash on Bancroft after police tried to pull them over. Islam was driving the car, which turned out to be stolen. Toledo Police said the pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph down city streets.

Around 9:17 p.m. Saturday, a TPD unit was stopped in traffic on Collingwood and Monroe when they said the driver of the car in question broke several traffic laws, including running a red light and making a dangerous turn.

“The suspect vehicle passed them and all the other vehicles at the light and made a right turn on Monroe,” TPD Sgt. Paul Davis said.

As they were following the suspect car, officers said it hit the median in front of the Toledo Museum of Art. That’s when they activated their emergency lights, and the suspect car took off.

“I don’t know how fast the suspect vehicle was going. I do know at one point the patrol unit did reach 102 miles an hour,” Davis said.

The driver of the suspect car failed to take a corner on Bancroft near Monroe and crashed into a building.

Police say Islam died in the crash. The conditions of Delano Winter, 15, and Ronnie Davis, 14, are unknown.

TPD’s pursuit policy varies from case to case.

“We have to take in the environmental considerations, weather, severity of crime, traffic on the roadway, and things of that nature,” Davis said. “It’s all handled on a case by case basis.”

The pursuit will be reviewed by the officers’ supervisors.

