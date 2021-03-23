Authorities seeking info on two violent fugitives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio and U.S. authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of two fugitives -- Steven Liner, 35, and Charles Bishop 25.

Both men are wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for parole violations.

Liner is wanted by the Oregon Police Department for a robbery. Liner is a white male, standing 5-feet, 10-inches, and weighing around 150 pounds.

Bishop has been charged with felonious assault with a firearm by Toledo Police for an incident in October 2020. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Bishop is a Black male, standing 6-feet, 3-inches, and weighing 175 pounds.

Family, friends, and associates of either fugitive are reminded that providing assistance could result in criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these or any known fugitives is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive can also text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a cash reward may be available. The Task Force’s “Dangerous Dozen” fugitives can be viewed at http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/fugitives/pdf/dangerous_dozen.pdf, which is updated monthly.

