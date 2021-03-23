Advertisement

Construction set to begin on four new Toll Plazas on Ohio Turnpike

Construction has begun on the employee pedestrian bridge at the Ohio Turnpike Swanton Toll Plaza.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction projects are ready to roll on the Ohio Turnpike in 2021, with a $205 million capital improvement program that includes projects throughout northwestern Ohio.

The focus will be on the modernized Toll Collection System, which is scheduled to go live with Open Road Tolling in spring 2023. As part of the project, all gates will be removed for E-ZPass customers. Those projects include a new Toll Plaza in Swanton and three other plazas in Fulton and Lucas counties.

The Swanton Toll Plaza will serve as a test site for the new system when the technical equipment contractor, Conduent, installs new toll collection equipment in July and August at the site and in the toll lanes.

The Kokosing Construction Company was awarded a $30.7 million contract to replace the pavement, install the ramps and build the new Toll Plaza at MP 49.

Construction will begin in April.

