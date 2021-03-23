Advertisement

Gas prices near $3 as travel begins again

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic with crude hitting a high of more...
Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Start saving now for your summer road trip.

Analysts say $3 gas is coming.

The price of gas has been rising, going up every day for the past 47 days. The national average is now $2.89 per gallon and is expected to reach $3 by Memorial Day.

Experts say the surge has nothing to do with federal energy policy.

Instead, it’s about increases in demand as people start driving again, coupled with cuts in production by frackers and OPEC.

Many analysts believe we are on the cusp of a new oil “super-cycle.”

Oil markets have been recovering swiftly from the pandemic, with crude hitting a high of more than $66 per barrel earlier this month. That’s way up from its low of -$37 per barrel in April 2020, when producers couldn’t sell their oil and had to pay to store it.

However, experts say oil producers won’t let the price of gas go up to $4 a barrel. They know if they do, people will start flocking to electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center
Ohio vaccine providers can schedule all Ohioans 16 and older effective immediately
Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.
Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns

Latest News

Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows...
Photos of migrant detention highlight Biden’s border secrecy
Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.
New Cadbury bunny is a treefrog named Betty
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers