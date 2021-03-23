Grid improvements underway in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Utility personnel for Toledo Edison are upgrading electrical equipment in two Lucas County substations as well as modernizing the power lines from those facilities.

The company says the electrical devices work like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs. This technology is safer and more efficient because it often allows utility personnel to automatically restore service to customers rather than sending a crew to investigate.

“While we cannot eliminate the possibility of outages occurring due to reasons out of our control, like severe weather, we can take steps to minimize the length and impact of service interruptions when they do occur,” said Rich Sweeney, regional president of Toledo Edison. “The work we’re doing across Toledo will provide new technology and backup power lines for many customers, reducing many power interruptions to just a brief or momentary outage.”

If the device senses a more serious issue, like a fallen tree on electrical equipment, it will isolate the outage to that area and limit the total number of affected customers. The device’s smart technology will quickly pinpoint the location of the fault and help utility personnel better understand the cause of the outage to help speed restoration.

Additional power lines also are being constructed to provide more flexibility in restoring outages due to events such as storms and vehicle accidents. The new power lines will help reduce the length and overall number of customers impacted during an outage by switching them to a backup line for faster service restoration.

Additional modernization work is planned across the region through 2022.

