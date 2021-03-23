How weather changes affect your body

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it’s about to rain, do you get achy or develop a headache? Many people attribute it to changes in the barometric pressure, while some think that’s a myth. Turns out, doctors say it could really be the weather.

“My husband always says I can tell the weather without watching you on TV,” says Tina Fulkerson, who believes she can feel when the weather is about to change. “It usually starts before it actually starts raining. So, as that low-pressure front starts to move through, I get a lot of congestion through here and a lot of pressure through my temples. My doctor, I think, thinks I’m nuts. I’ve read online that some people believe in it and some people don’t.”

Whether it’s an old injury, body aches, or headaches, doctors say there’s actually some truth here.

“Usually when weather’s coming in, people can sometimes sense that,” explains Dr. Matthew Rennels, DO, a Family and Sports Medicine Physician at ProMedica Wildwood. “Typically, those individuals have some type of inflammatory condition or even bad joint disease that can sometimes experience those pressure changes.”

If you know you’re going to be hurting with the next storm system, Dr. Rennels says all you can do is treat the aches as they come.

“Using common over-the-counter remedies plus rest, elevation and ice, and then appropriate doses of Tylenol and Motrin can be helpful to ease those concerns,” says Dr. Rennels. “I usually treat it with Excedrin or if it gets really bad, I’ll take a decongestant along with it to help drain it out of my sinuses.”

He also suggests that you check in with your doctor if you have a disease like arthritis.

“We could be missing something and assuming that it is related to weather and missing an advancement of their underlying diagnosis,” he says.

And if you’re pregnant? Big pressure swings may do more than make you achy.

“Anecdotally, it seems that storms and low pressures do cause more labor, and more spontaneous rupture of membranes, or water breaking,” says Dr. Jackie Vannuyen, a ProMedica OB/GYN.

Dr. Vannuyen says more studies need to be done, though, since much of the research into the connection between weather and labor dates back nearly 40 years. But for Fulkerson and her headaches, she says she doesn’t need to wait for research.

“I can tell you it’s legit because I’m a weatherman without the training,” she jokes.

A link between full moons and your health is another myth that requires more research. Dr. Rennels and Dr. Vannuyen say there hasn’t been enough evidence to show a full moon can affect your health or send you into labor.

