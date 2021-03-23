Advertisement

Investigators asking for help identifying attempted bank fraud suspect

Attempted bank fraud suspect
Attempted bank fraud suspect(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check with a fake ID.

The man in the photo above is accused of making the fraud attempt at the Citizens Bank on S. Holland-Sylvania Road last Tuesday. When bank employees noticed the suspicious documents, they questioned the suspect who then ran away.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying the suspect and assures the public they can remain anonymous. Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-111 or the LCO Detective Bureau at 419-213-4923.

