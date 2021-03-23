Lourdes University investigates hate speech on campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lourdes University is investigating an incident involving hate speech on campus.

The incident happened on social media.

A freshman on campus says the incident involved her roommate and her roommate’s friend.

The video shows one woman saying she doesn’t like black people while her roommate laughs.

The freshman has since moved out.

“You have to fight for your justice even if it’s scary,” the unidentified student said. “I am scared to be on camera right now, but I feel that if I don’t it will be swept under the rug and that’s not something I can really allow and anyone else of color shouldn’t allow it either.”

Lourdes said in a statement that the individual in question has been banned from campus.

Lourdes University does not condone racist and hateful words and conduct. The individual who made the xenophobic statement is not a Lourdes student and has been banned from campus. Following the guidelines set forth by the University’s Community Standards and Student Code of Conduct, Lourdes is investigating and addressing the matter with the student involved in the creation of the video and will take appropriate action.

