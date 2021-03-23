Advertisement

Lucas County Democrats screening candidates for Toledo City Council

File: Inside Toledo City Council meeting
File: Inside Toledo City Council meeting (WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Democratic Party is screening candidates to recommend for Toledo City Council’s District 6 vacancy.

The District 6 seat is open following Chris Delaney’s resignation yesterday. Delaney told 13abc he stepped down to take another job.

“We honor Chris Delaney for a lifetime in public service,” said Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party. “We will be looking for a new candidate to ensure that the residents of District 6 continue to receive outstanding representation on City Council.”

Applications are due on March 31. The party’s screening committee will interview candidates and make a recommendation to the party’s executive committee. The executive committee will decide which candidate will receive the endorsement and forward that to the city council. Those interested in applying can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center
Ohio vaccine providers can schedule all Ohioans 16 and older effective immediately
Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.
Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns

Latest News

During a statewide address on March 4, Gov. DeWine announced that all health orders will be...
Gov. DeWine vetoes bill that could limit health orders
Edgerton Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Angel Marie Sims.
Police seek help locating missing Edgerton teen
Toledo Edison workers are updating the electrical grid in northwestern Ohio.
Grid improvements underway in Lucas County
Attempted bank fraud suspect
Investigators asking for help identifying attempted bank fraud suspect