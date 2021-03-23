Lucas County Democrats screening candidates for Toledo City Council

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Democratic Party is screening candidates to recommend for Toledo City Council’s District 6 vacancy.

The District 6 seat is open following Chris Delaney’s resignation yesterday. Delaney told 13abc he stepped down to take another job.

“We honor Chris Delaney for a lifetime in public service,” said Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party. “We will be looking for a new candidate to ensure that the residents of District 6 continue to receive outstanding representation on City Council.”

Applications are due on March 31. The party’s screening committee will interview candidates and make a recommendation to the party’s executive committee. The executive committee will decide which candidate will receive the endorsement and forward that to the city council. Those interested in applying can do so here.

