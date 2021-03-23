Advertisement

March 23rd Weather Forecast

Near Record Highs Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and warm today with highs in the low 70s. Rain is possible tonight into early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will stay in the middle 50s, and Wednesday could be the warmest day of the year with highs in the low to middle 70s. Rain is likely on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. Showers are possible early Friday with highs in the middle 50s. There is another chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will return to the upper 40s to around 50 by early next week.

