Maumee votes to leave NLL, join Northern Buckeye Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than 60 years as a member of the Northern Lakes League, sports at Maumee High School will have a new home in the near future.

On Monday night, the Maumee Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of an invitation to join the Northern Buckeye Conference. According to an email sent to parents, the change wouldn’t take place until after the upcoming 2021-22 school years.

Maumee is a charter member of the NLL, having joined in 1956, the same year as fellow current members Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg.

Maumee will join a conference with former NLL members Eastwood, Fostoria, Genoa, Lake, and Rossford. Other NBC teams are Woodmore and Otsego.

At a board meeting last week, athletic director Matt Szyndler was joined by football coach Cam Coutcher and volleyball coach Lindsay Vannett in presenting the option to join the NBC. During that presentation, it was acknowledged that Maumee had reached out to the NBC, and the conference, in turn, extended an invitation to join on March 5.

Maumee has fallen behind in terms of enrollment behind fellow NLL members, including Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg. According to enrollment numbers from the Ohio Department of Education, the Maumee district is the second smallest in the NLL, twice as small as AW and Perrysburg and three times as small as the Sylvania district. That disparity in enrollment has created an uneven playing surface, according to the presentation.

The NLL previously announced a plan to expand to two eight-team divisions in the conference, with divisions split along enrollment numbers. According to information presented at the Maumee board meeting, most of the interest in joining the NLL has come from larger schools.

