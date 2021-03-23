New senior housing center coming to West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a new affordable senior housing center Tuesday morning.

The creation of the Secor Senior Lofts is part of Toledo’s $700,000 investment of federal funding and a tax abatement for housing, according to a city spokesperson. The housing center will have 58 senior affordable apartments. The project also has five units that will be rented to those earning less than 70% of the area’s median income for 20 years.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, alongside Pete Schwiegeraht, senior vice president of development for MVAH Partners, and James Cetovitch, vice president and project executive with Ruscilli Construction Co., took part in the groundbreaking ceremony today.

“Those who are from this region are familiar with the debate and conversation about what the right use of this space should be,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “As we break ground, I think we’ve found the development that works for everyone -- it works for neighbors, works for our partners who are developing this and will own it, and will certainly work for any 55 and older independent-minded citizens.”

